<p>New Delhi: The DP World India Championship is serving twin purposes. While the event, with a total prize money of $4 million, is showcasing India as one of potential golfing destinations to the world, it's also an exhibition of a niche sport in the country at a scale never seen before. </p><p>This was the main goal behind bringing the big tournament here, and the idea do to so germinated about a year-and-a-half ago, said Yuvraj Narayan, the Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of DP World.</p>.<p>With some of the top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Brian Harman and Ben Griffin -- besides 26 local players -- in action, the buzz for a golf competition has never been this loud. </p>.<p>Narayan shares his thoughts on the future and expansion of the event. </p>.<p><strong>How important was it to get big names for the first time in India?</strong></p>.<p>I observed that nobody watched golf tournaments hosted in India. It was hardly covered. You didn't have the best players so there was no interest generated. There was no hype. I mean, you may have very good marketing but if you don't have a good product it's not going to work. Now, some of the world's best players are playing in Delhi. And it is for everyone to see. When have you felt such a buzz for golf before?</p>.<p><strong>Will this become a permanent event on the calendar from now on? </strong></p>.<p>We don't think short term. And we are here for the long haul. So yes, it will be a regular event. </p>.<p><strong>Will the event be taken to various venues across India?</strong></p>.<p>Well, three years on this course. When the tour moves to a particular place it needs a certain kind of infrastructure and ambience available. Other logistics such as hotels being close by because you cannot make thousands of people travel for two hours to get to the course. So maybe this tournament will remain a bit restricted to the main cities.</p>.<p><strong>Did you have to convince guys like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and the other stars to come?</strong></p>.<p>Today's players are very smart. At the end of the day, they are all a part of a tour. Again, if we have got a huge interest here in terms of connecting the country to the world, we better make sure the best tournament with big players happens in India. I want to bring Formula 1 back to India. (DP World is the official partner and logistics provider for the McLaren Formula 1 team). </p>.<p><strong>How will an event of this magnitude help Indian golf? </strong></p>.<p>I have seen and met a lot of our young golfers and they don't have the means. We want to create a system here where the means become available. There is no shortage of money in India. In 10 years from now, we want 10 Indian golfers in the top-50 on the DP World Tour. So we might do something with PGTI, maybe help them host five or six events in different cities in India to try and encourage golf at the grassroot level. The IPL is a phenomenal example. And see what IPL has done for Indian cricket.</p>