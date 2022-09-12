England hammer South Africa in Test to win series 2-1

England hammer South Africa in 3rd Test to win series 2-1

The home side, who resumed on 97-0, needed just 5.3 more overs to reach a victory target of 130

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 12 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 16:57 ist

 England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Monday, completing a 2-1 series win in just over two days of action.

The home side, who resumed on 97-0, needed just 5.3 more overs to reach a victory target of 130. Zak Crawley was 69 not out and Ollie Pope 11 not out.

England have now won six of their seven Tests under their new leadership pairing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, having managed just one victory in their previous 17 matches when former skipper Joe Root was in charge.

Defeat means South Africa have suffered their first Test series loss since Dean Elgar took over as captain last year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

England
South Africa
Sports News
Cricket news

What's Brewing

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 