Equestrian: Anush clinches India's first ever bronze medal in individual dressage event

India has won 13 medals in the Asian Games equestrian event since 1951, including the dressage team gold here on Tuesday. But, the country had never won an individual medal in dressage in the past.

Bin Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak of Malaysia won the gold with a total score of 75.780, while Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong bagged the silver scoring 73.450.