sports

Equestrian at Asian Games: India's Yash Nensee loses in Jumping individual final

Last Updated 06 October 2023, 13:42 IST

Indian rider Yash Nensee ended his campaign on a disappointing note, losing in the finals of the jumping individual final at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Yash failed to leave his mark as he got eliminated in the final. Earlier in Competition 1, he had finished 24th with his horse D'AMour Du Wenuphar with a total of seven penalties to qualify for the final.

Abdullah Waleed A Sharbatly of Saudi Arabia and Omar Aljneibi bagged gold and silver medals, respectively.

India has won two medals -- one gold in the dressage team event and one bronze in the dressage individual event -- at the ongoing Asian Games.

In earlier editions, India had won 12 medals, including three bronze, three silver, and six bronze in Equestrian at the Asian Games.

(Published 06 October 2023, 13:42 IST)
