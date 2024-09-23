'Father of Indian chess boom': The Anand effect that's shaping a 'golden generation'

Anand prefers to share the credit with the parents and formative coaches of the players but does say that his idea of a chess academy, which was inspired by schools he had seen in the Soviet Union more than three decades ago, did play its part.

"The aim was very simply, to help. Indians were consistently getting to the top 200, but not quite in breaking into the top 100 in the same way. So the idea was, you know, can we support the most talented youngsters and see if we can just help them get past that stretch? I think we have been successful now," he had said before the Olympiad.

"I mean, obviously, there are lots and lots of people involved. Not only, you know, WACA, but also their parents, their own coaches, we try to integrate and make sure that we can fit in nicely. But I think, you know, we definitely played our part." In his interaction with FIDE during the Olympiad, Anand did admit to being surprised at the pace with which the likes of Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa have risen.

"I took all the youngsters who had become Grandmaster before the age of 14. To be honest, the idea was to support them from being top juniors to becoming world beaters," he said.

"My initial group was Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Arjun joined a bit later. In the girls, Vaishali was there. Did I expect it to go this fast? Not really. Did I suspect this could happen? Yes. But somehow this is unbelievable," he added.