<p>Bengaluru: The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) will reveal the date for the commencement of the much-delayed Indian Super League (ISL) by next week following the submission of a report by its coordination committee on Saturday.</p>.<p>"The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF Emergency Committee, which recommended that the league be conducted by the AIFF," read its statement.</p>.<p>The three-member panel, which has held several meetings with the ISL clubs since December 22, stated in its report, which is read by DH, to begin the season without further delay while also urging confirmation of the format and number of matches to be played in the truncated season in consultation with the clubs.</p>.<p>It has also been learnt that a fresh tender or request for proposal (RFP) for the new commercial partner and broadcasters will be out by January 15 after a go ahead by the Supreme Court while the league may not commence before the second week of February. </p>.<p>As far as the format for the season is concerned, the committee recommended organising a single leg (home-away format) with the table topper winning the league. The proposal moves away from the earlier favoured two-group systems (east and west conference) followed by a playoff and a final. </p>.<p>Also, the committee partially paid heed to clubs' request of waiving off the participation fees by deferring it to June while keeping the amount to the earlier recommended amount of Rs 1 crore as per AIFF's 20-year proposal instead of the increased Rs 2.5 crore for the season due to fund shortage in the absence of commercial partners. </p>.<p>The committee also suggested that the production and broadcast costs for the season should be handed to the club, with each team taking care of expenses in their home matches while AIFF contributes 18 per cent of the estimated budget which is Rs 5 crore of Rs 40 crore.</p>.<p>The clubs earlier argued that AIFF is the league operator and rights holder and should bear league-level operational expense if no broadcaster or commercial partner is appointed. The clubs also continue to demand financial clarity and responsibility with a long-term roadmap and has been the reason why most of them haven't committed to play the season, with Odisha FC maintaining no participation without a commercial partner.</p>.<p>The committee instead has recommended that the federation should take strict action against them while warning that unwilling clubs should be disqualified and relegated to the lower division. </p>