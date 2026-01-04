Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

AIFF to confirm ISL date by next week

"The report was formally acknowledged by the AIFF Emergency Committee, which recommended that the league be conducted by the AIFF," read its statement.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 20:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 20:06 IST
FootballSports News

Follow us on :

Follow Us