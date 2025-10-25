Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Argentina's Kochi friendly match postponed, FIFA approval awaited: Minister

The match in Kerala will be held during the next international window, and the new date will be announced soon.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 10:26 IST
India NewsFootballSports NewsKeralaArgentinaKochiFIFALionel Messi

Follow us on :

Follow Us