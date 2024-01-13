Australia cruise past India in Asian Cup group opener

Spurred on by the crowd, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri missed a golden opportunity when he sent a header wide, but Australia turned the screws thereafter and controlled possession as India rarely managed to venture out of their own half.

With India pegged back, Connor Metcalfe saw one of his efforts swatted aside by Gurpreet Singh and Mitchell Duke had a close-range shot blocked by Sandesh Jhingan while Martin Boyle skied a volley from the edge of the six-yard box.

India held firm until the break, but five minutes after the restart Gurpreet failed to deal with a cross, his tame effort to palm it away falling to Irvine, who needed no second invitation to score.

The goal took the wind out of India's sails and Australia capitalised with a second in the 73rd minute when Riley McGree dribbled into the box and cut a pass back to Bos to score seconds after coming on.

The match also saw Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita become the first woman referee to officiate a men's Asian Cup encounter, with assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi making it an all-female trio.