Bayern cruise past Frankfurt 5-2 to stay on title track

Bayern Munich cruise past Frankfurt 5-2 to stay on title track

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 24 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 08:56 ist
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt. (Reuters photo)

Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with seven games left to play.

The Bavarians thought they had the match wrapped up after efforts from Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski had given them a 3-0 lead in the empty Allianz Arena.

Eintracht defender Martin Hinteregger caught the Bayern defence napping to strike twice in three minutes and inject new life into the encounter.

Yet the visitors then quickly gave away two goals -- with Alphonso Davies pouncing on a defensive error on the hour and Hinteregger scoring an own goal in the 74th minute.

Bayern are on 61 points with Dortmund, who host the Bavarians on Tuesday, on 57 following their 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

The Bundesliga resumed last week, with no fans in attendance, after being suspended for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Afghanistan: Political challenges mount amidst pandemic

Afghanistan: Political challenges mount amidst pandemic

Why states must not adopt shortcuts to economic reforms

Why states must not adopt shortcuts to economic reforms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

 