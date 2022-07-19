Belgium into Women's Euro quarters as Italy crash out

Belgium, who will face Sweden in the last eight on Friday, take second place in Group D behind France who drew 1-1 with Iceland

Reuters
Reuters, Manchester,
  • Jul 19 2022, 04:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 04:58 ist
Belgium players celebrate after progressing to the quarter finals. Credit: Reuters Photo

Belgium knocked Italy out of the Women's Euro 2022 and reached the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time thanks to a 1-0 win over the Azzurri on Monday.

Tine De Caigny struck the decisive goal four minutes after halftime, collecting the ball on the edge of the box and smartly moving on to her left foot before drilling into the bottom corner.

Belgium, who will face Sweden in the last eight on Friday, take second place in Group D behind France who drew 1-1 with Iceland.

The Italians finish the group in bottom position with a solitary point.

