Bengaluru FC rope in Nikhil Poojary 

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC on Wednesday announced the signing of right-back Nikhil Poojary on a multi-year deal.
Poojary becomes the club’s third addition in the January window after striker Oliver Drost and Chinglensana Singh.
Poojary, who was one of the four former Hyderabad FC players to seek an NOC, joins Zaragoza’s side as a free agent.
The 28-year-old from Mangaluru has made 88 appearances in the Indian Super League across stints at East Bengal, Pune City and Hyderabad FC.
He has made 23 appearances for the national team, including three starts in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup, and was a key part of 2023 SAFF Championship winning side.
Poojary is versatile, and can play higher up the pitch as a winger.
Right-back was a problematic position for Bengaluru FC this season, with Namgyal Bhutia, Jessel Carneiro and Robin Yadav all failing to nail down a starting berth.
Bengaluru FC will resume their Indian Super League campaign with an away game against Punjab FC on February 3.