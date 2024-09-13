ISL 2024-25: BFC primed for East Bengal challenge

Bengaluru: On the eve of Bengaluru FC's Indian Super League season opener against East Bengal, the final touches at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium were being applied with a pep in the step.
New cut-outs of players adorned the entrance points, the goal-posts, touchlines and seats wore a fresh lick of paint and the pitch was neatly manicured.
Everything was indicative of a fresh beginning. Out with the bitter memories of last season and in with the hopes of mounting a challenge for the ISL Shield and the Cup.
Bengaluru FC, coming off a lowly eighth-place finish, get their campaign underway against Carles Cuadrat's East Bengal.
Interwoven into the fabric of this clash are the memories of Cuadrat, with current Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza as his assistant, guiding Bengaluru FC to the ISL title in the 2018-19 season.
In the pre-match press conference on Friday, Zaragoza was at his punchy best, and pointed out the need for a strong start. While Zaragoza was effusive in his praise for Cuadrat, he also underlined his competitive spirit.
"Carles (Cuadrat) is a good friend. I believe that he is - if not the best - one of the best coaches of the ISL. He's an ISL champion. But when the game starts, he's not so much a friend. I would want to win, even if I was up against my wife!" the Spaniard quipped.
"We study all the teams and coaches a lot, but the point of difference is more about the quality of the players than what the coaches can do," Zaragoza added.
Bengaluru FC brought in some big names over the summer across positions, but so have East Bengal.
While the Blues added the likes of newly-minted India captain Rahul Bheke, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Edgar Mendes to their ranks, East Bengal too have bolstered their roster with the high-profile acquisitions of last season's golden boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos, along with midfielders Madih Talal, who posted the most assists last year, Jeakson Singh and defender Anwar Ali.
"It is important to start well and to win points as soon as possible. The players we have signed are as per our philosophy. Now it's our job to make a group and a family," Zaragoza said.
The Spanish tactician outlined the need for his team to be tactically flexible against different oppositions. His possession-heavy style of play seemed drilled in during the Blues' run to the Durand Cup semifinal, and positional fluidity is a big part of the 41-year-old's philosophy.
"Now (with versatile players like Bheke coming) we have the chance to play with two strikers, with wingers, and more midfielders. We were attacking with three defenders during the Durand Cup, but also four.
"It also depends on the other team we play. The versatility is good, and the idea is to play the games without losing our philosophy," Zaragoza said.
BFC forward Diaz and midfielder Noguera share a telepathic understanding from their Mumbai City days, which East Bengal's Talal and Diamantakos will hope to replicate for the Red and Gold Brigade.
Both teams seem resolute defensively and are stacked with creative options out wide, and appear evenly-matched in all departments.
The point of difference, as always at the Kanteerava, could include some external influence.
Zaragoza issued a rallying cry for the supporters to throng the 'Fortress' and revealed that Shivaldo Singh will miss out due to an injury.
"They (East Bengal) have good quality, a really good team. But I always believe a lot in the Kanteerava and our supporters.
"Shivaldo is the only player who is not available. He won't be for at least the next four weeks."
The match kicks off at 7.30 pm IST.