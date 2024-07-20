Bhaichung Bhutia says he is resigning from technical committee as AIFF 'bypassed' the panel

"I have been chairman of AIFF technical committee in the past (2013 to 2017) and involved in coach appointments like in case of Stephen Constantine. It is the job of the technical committee to shortlist the candidates who have applied and recommend the suitable person to become coach. But this time, there was not even a single technical committee meeting to appoint successor of Stimac," Bhutia told PTI.

"There was not a single meeting of technical committee to discuss how many candidates have applied, who were to be shortlisted, nothing of this sort happened this time. The process was followed in the past but not this time.

"If you are going to bypass the technical committee in the head coach appointment, why are we for. I said in the executive committee meeting that since the technical committee was not involved, there was no value of technical committee, then why are we for. So, I said I am resigning from technical committee membership."

Bhutia said a special committee under AIFF vice president NA Haris was dealing with the matter of finding a successor to Stimac, and he was completely against it.