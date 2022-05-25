Britain approves sale of Chelsea Football Club

Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 25 2022, 12:06 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 12:06 ist
A picture shows the Chelsea FC emblem outside the club's home stadium Stamford Bridge in London. Credit: AFP File Photo

The British government issued a licence last night that permits the sale of football club Chelsea, sports minister Nadine Dorries said on Wednesday.

Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals," Dorries said on Twitter.

"Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner."

On Tuesday the Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

Roman Abramovich
Chelsea FC
Sports News
United Kingdom
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Russia
Premier League

