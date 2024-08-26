Cardiff's Tanner suffers cut leg after advertising board collapses

Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner suffered a cut leg after an advertising hoarding collapsed on him while they celebrated a goal with fans in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Swansea City in the Championship.

The 22-year-old briefly left the field for treatment but was able to return. Assistant coach Omer Riza suggested additional security around the pitch might have prevented fans from coming towards the hoardings.

"That’s a heavy sign that fell down there and Ollie’s got a big cut on his leg," he added.