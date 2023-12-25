Chelsea's Pochettino rues early missed chances in Wolves defeat

Chelsea can only blame themselves for missing early chances in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

After a goalless first half in which Raheem Sterling spurned a golden opportunity to put Chelsea in front, Mario Lemina headed in a corner to give Wolves the lead before Matt Doherty sealed the win in added time.

"We made a mistake. We need to blame ourselves. That's why we didn't win today, because in the first half we had the chances to score," Pochettino told reporters.