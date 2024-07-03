Copa America 2024 | Brazil into quarters after 1-1 draw with Colombia

"With Brazil you cannot neglect the team even for a second. The feeling is one of satisfaction against a complicated opponent and now we are going to think about Panama."

Brazil defender Marquinhos said the team are not firing on all cylinders yet.

"We have to be honest with ourselves, we still have a lot to grow, a lot to improve, especially in these big games," he added.

The match between Colombia, unbeaten since March 2022, and five-times World Cup winners Brazil lived up to its firecracker billing as the two sides tore into each other straight from the kickoff.

In a frantic first fifteen minutes at Levi's Stadium, Vinicius Jr was shown a yellow card after accidentally striking James Rodriguez while tussling over a loose ball, a booking which rules the winger out of the Uruguay match.

Rodriguez went within inches of scoring the opener as he clipped the crossbar from the resulting free kick.

But he was upstaged in the 12th minute by Raphinha, who whipped a sublime free kick of his own into the top corner to give Brazil the lead.

Colombia thought they had equalised when Davinson Sanchez headed home Rodriguez's dangerous cross into the box but the goal was disallowed for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Brazil claimed for a penalty in the 42nd minute when Munoz brought down Vinicius in the box but television replays showed the Colombia defender got a touch on the ball.