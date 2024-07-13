Copa America 2024 | Canada treated like second-class citizens at tournament: head coach Marsch

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch criticised the treatment North American sides have received at Copa America, claiming his team has been treated like second-class citizens.

Debutants Canada have received 14 yellow cards in the tournament, including one for Marsch himself during their 2-0 loss to Argentina in Tuesday's semi-final.

"The yellow card per foul rate is way higher for every CONCACAF team," Marsch told reporters in North Carolina on Friday, ahead of Saturday's third-place play-off match against Uruguay.

Several Uruguay players clashed with opposition fans after their 1-0 loss to Colombia in the semis. Uruguay says players' family members had been assaulted by Colombians in the stands.