Copa America 2024 | No team are favourites against Brazil, says Colombia coach Lorenzo

Colombia are on a 25-match unbeaten streak coming into Tuesday's Copa America match against Brazil but coach Nestor Lorenzo said he does not consider his side favourites against the five-times World Cup winners.

Colombia have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals after two straight wins in Group D and need at least a draw at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara to secure top spot.

Brazil, who have won just two of their last six meetings with Colombia, sit second after drawing their opening game against Costa Rica before thrashing Paraguay 4-1.