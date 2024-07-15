Copa final delayed after ticketless fans rush stadium gates

"Only those who have purchased tickets will be able to enter the stadium once the entrances are reopened."

ESPN reported that for at least one gate, fans with tickets were being allowed to enter one at a time.

"In anticipation of tonight's Copa America final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk," a statement from a Hard Rock Stadium spokesperson said.

"Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe."

Miami-Dade police said there were several incidents before the gates were opened at the stadium.

"These incidents have been a result of the unruly behaviour of fans trying to access the stadium," they said on social media. "We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel."