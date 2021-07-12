Cristiano Ronaldo finishes as Euro 2020 top scorer

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer at the European Championship with five goals.
Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.
Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage
Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes
Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods
Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals
Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight
In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020
DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?
'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million
Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win