Cristiano Ronaldo finishes as Euro 2020 top scorer

Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium in the round of 16

AP
AP, London,
  • Jul 12 2021, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 10:49 ist
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: AP Photo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer at the European Championship with five goals.

Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.

Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.

