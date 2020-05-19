Cristiano Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practice

Cristiano Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practice

AP
AP, Milan,
  • May 19 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 16:11 ist
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves Juventus Training Center following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Turin, Italy, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca Close Selecte

 Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus' training center after a 10-week absence.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leaders.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.

Ronaldo has not been alongside his teammates since helping Juventus to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8. He flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after that.

Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume playing on June 13. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Serie A
Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo

What's Brewing

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 