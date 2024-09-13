Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record, first to reach a billion followers across social media platforms

This comes just 22 days after he began posting on YouTube, contributing to the drastic increase in his follower count. According to the Business Standard, Ronaldo's YouTube channel broke various records in the past month, including reaching a million subscribers within 90 minutes of his first video being posted on his channel and breaching 10 million subs within 10 hours.

He also reportedly reached 50 million subs within a week or so, surpassing many channels, including Taylor Swift, on the platform, Sports Illustrated reported.