Darwin delights as Liverpool defeat West Ham 3-1

That kick-started the home side, but West Ham still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.

The goal was eerily similar to the James Ward-Prowse strike that put them ahead against Manchester City a week ago, but once again it wasn't enough to get them anything from the game.

After spurning a number of decent chances, Nunez finally got on the scoresheet when he latched on to a beautiful lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

That goal took the wind out of the Hammers' sails and substitute Diogo Jota was able to hook home a third goal from Virgil van Dijk's knockdown in the 85th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.

The win leaves Liverpool in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leaders Manchester City, while West Ham are seventh on 10 points.