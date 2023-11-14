Defending champions Napoli name Mazzarri as new coach

Italian champions Napoli appointed former manager Walter Mazzarri as their new coach, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old takes over from Rudi Garcia after defeat by Empoli left last season's champions on 21 points, 10 behind leaders Inter Milan in the standings.

Napoli have lost three of their opening 12 league games, the other defeats coming at home by Lazio and Fiorentina, and - having drawn another three - sit fourth, two points behind third-placed AC Milan and eight adrift of Juventus in second.