East Bengal part ways with Spanish coach Carles Cuadrat

Under Cuadrat, East Bengal ended a 12-year trophy drought since the Federation Cup triumph in 2012 by winning the Kalinga Super Cup title in January this year. It remains the only title of his reign.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:03 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 08:03 IST
FootballSports NewsEast Bengal

