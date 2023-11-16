Eating chicken feet to painting toenails: Quirky fitness practices of footballers

Andros Townsend, the former England team forward who plays for Luton, said recently that he's turned to eating chicken feet claiming that it has made him fitter.
Chicken feet is a rich source of collagen, Townsend claimed.
In the same interview, he also said he's taping his mouth, which brings us to some of the quirkier fitness practices of footballers.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has only cemented his reputation as a prolific goalscorer since he moved from Dortmund to the English side.
Among some things that help him are taping his mouth shut. Haaland, speaking to podcaster Logan Paul said that "sleep is the most important thing in the world" and the theory behind taping one's mouth shut is to improve breathing through the nose.
The Norwegian sensation also has a diet comprising of hearts and livers. In a documentary titled Haaland: The Big Decision, he says that he has to consume 6,000 calories to keep his body in top condition amid the gruelling schedule of the Premier League, not to mention the Champions League.
"You (other people) don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you but which? The meat you get at McDonald's? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver," Haaland reportedly says in the documentary.
Cristiano Ronaldo, another prolific striker in his heyday, was spotted with toenails painted black, which German outlet Bild explained was to protect the nails from fungi and bacteria when stuck in sweaty shoes for hours - something that is a regular occurrence for professional footballers.
Another popular, though slightly out there, therapy technique is using hot cups to relieve stress. Hot glass jars are placed on the skin which is meant to increase blood circulation, helping with stress and back pain.
Among notable players resorting to this are Manchester City's Jack Grealish, Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.