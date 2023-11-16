Eating chicken feet to painting toenails: Quirky fitness practices of footballers

Andros Townsend, the former England team forward who plays for Luton, said recently that he's turned to eating chicken feet claiming that it has made him fitter.

Chicken feet is a rich source of collagen, Townsend claimed.

In the same interview, he also said he's taping his mouth, which brings us to some of the quirkier fitness practices of footballers.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has only cemented his reputation as a prolific goalscorer since he moved from Dortmund to the English side.

Among some things that help him are taping his mouth shut. Haaland, speaking to podcaster Logan Paul said that "sleep is the most important thing in the world" and the theory behind taping one's mouth shut is to improve breathing through the nose.