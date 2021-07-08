England face disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel in Euros

England face probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel

Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 08 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 17:22 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

European football's governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday over a laser pen shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final.

Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win during Wednesday's match at Wembley.

Read more: Euro 2020: With Denmark win, England finally end 55 years of misery

The keeper saved Kane's initial effort but could not stop the rebound which sent Gareth Southgate's side into Sunday's final against Italy.

UEFA said it has also opened proceedings against England for the lighting of fireworks by their fans and the disturbance caused by them during the national anthem.

