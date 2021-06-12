Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland resumes

Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland resumes after Eriksen scare

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2021, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 01:42 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Danish football association (DFU) announced that Denmark's Euro 2020 fixture against Finland would resume at 12 am soon after it reported Christian Eriksen's health was 'stable.'

The match was initially suspended after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at the stroke of half time, sending shockwaves across the world.

Eriksen, the association said, was 'awake' and 'stable' and remained at a hospital in Copenhagen.

UEFA said in a tweet that the last five minutes of the first half would be played, followed by a five-minute break, and then the second half.

More to follow...

Euro 2020
Denmark
Finland
UEFA
Christian Eriksen

