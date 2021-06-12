Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland resumes after Eriksen scare

The Danish football association (DFU) announced that Denmark's Euro 2020 fixture against Finland would resume at 12 am soon after it reported Christian Eriksen's health was 'stable.'

The match was initially suspended after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at the stroke of half time, sending shockwaves across the world.

Christian Eriksen er vågen, og hans tilstand er fortsat stabil. Han forbliver indlagt på Rigshospitalet til yderligere undersøgelser. Kampen mod Finland spilles færdig i aften. Dette sker efter at spillerne har fået bekræftet, at Christian er okay. Kampen genoptages kl. 20.30. — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 12, 2021

Eriksen, the association said, was 'awake' and 'stable' and remained at a hospital in Copenhagen.

UEFA said in a tweet that the last five minutes of the first half would be played, followed by a five-minute break, and then the second half.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC). The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

More to follow...