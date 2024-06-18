Euro 2024 | Any ideas for a mask? French football captain Mbappe contacts rugby captain Dupont

Mbappe was taken to hospital but the French federation said he did not require immediate surgery and will get a mask, prompting social media banter with France rugby skipper Antoine Dupont.

Dupont had surgery after fracturing a cheek bone in the early stages of last year’s Rugby World Cup in France -- a more serious injury that Mbappe’s nasal septum fracture -- but the scrumhalf was back training within a fortnight and returned to play in the World Cup quarter-final.

He had a specially fitted mask made but in the end wore only a scrum cap in his return match.

"Any ideas for a mask?," Mbappe tweeted Dupont on X on Tuesday.

"Private message me for a promo code. I have some solutions. Above all, good luck," Dupont replied.