Euro 2024: Bhaichung backs Spain in final against Kane's 3 Lions

"For Spain, I feel Williams, though Yamal is there, can be a big surprise in the finals because he's got that pace. He can be a major factor in game changing moments in the finals. If he can get his judgment right, he's definitely going to be a huge problem because right-hand side, if they're going to play with three defence in England, they are going to get a lot of space." On why England is not his favourite for the final, he said, "I've never been a fan of Gareth Southgate's formation of going very defensive. I think they started with 4-2-3-1 and they were more defensive and not positive-minded. The kind of quality players they have, they should be playing free-flowing, attacking football, what Spain does.