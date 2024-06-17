Euro 2024: England hang on to beat Serbia 1-0 with Bellingham header

Gelsenkirchen (Germany): A powerful first-half header by Jude Bellingham sent England on the way to a successful launch of their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday that began in assured fashion but saw the Three Lions clinging on by the end.

Bellingham stormed into the box to connect with Bukayo Saka's deflected cross that sailed across the box perfectly for the 20-year-old midfielder to put the Euro 2020 runners-up ahead from close range in the 13th minute.

Bellingham, who began the move himself, set the tempo for much of England's attacking play in the Group C clash and was cheered to the rafters of the cavernous Arena AufSchalke by the army of England fans bellowing his name.