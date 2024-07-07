Home
Euro 2024: England reach semifinal after nail-biting shootout victory over Switzerland

England will meet either Netherlands or Turkey, who play on the wee hours of Sunday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 18:51 IST

Duesseldorf, Germany: Trent Alexander-Arnold converted the winning spot kick in a penalty shootout to send England into the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after Manuel Akanji missed for Switzerland.

Alexander-Arnold fired into the top left corner to send pre-tournament favourites England through, winning the shootout 5-3 after the match was level at 1-1 after extra time.

Breel Embolo had put Switzerland ahead after 75 minutes when he poked home from close range after John Stones failed to clear, and Bukayo Saka levelled for England five minutes later with a brilliant strike in off the far post.

Published 06 July 2024, 18:51 IST
