Euro Cup 2024: Georgia stuns Portugal in 2-0 win to advance to knockouts

Newcomers Georgia secured a historic place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a stunning 2-0 win over Portugal as the group stage came to an end.
Appearing at their first European Championship, Georgia scripted history at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkrichen and emerged as one of the best third-placed teams.
Georges Mikautadze made it 2-0 from the penalty spot early in the second half to become the competition's top scorer on three.
It was a frustrating night for Portugal, repeatedly thwarted by Georgia's impressive goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Georgia played a thrilling match against Turkey in their opener and nearly defeated the Czech Republic before tonight's stunning victory over Portugal.
Published 27 June 2024, 09:44 IST