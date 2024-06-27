Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Euro Cup 2024: Georgia stuns Portugal in 2-0 win to advance to knockouts

Georgia pulled off the biggest upset in Euro history with a 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday, advancing to the knockout phase of their first major tournament. The victory was secured by an early strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and a penalty from Georges Mikautadze.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 09:44 IST
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Newcomers Georgia secured a historic place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a stunning 2-0 win over Portugal as the group stage came to an end.

Newcomers Georgia secured a historic place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a stunning 2-0 win over Portugal as the group stage came to an end.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Appearing at their first European Championship, Georgia scripted history at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkrichen and emerged as one of the best third-placed teams.

Appearing at their first European Championship, Georgia scripted history at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkrichen and emerged as one of the best third-placed teams.

Credit: Reuters

Georges Mikautadze made it 2-0 from the penalty spot early in the second half to become the competition's top scorer on three.

Georges Mikautadze made it 2-0 from the penalty spot early in the second half to become the competition's top scorer on three.

Credit: Reuters

It was a frustrating night for Portugal, repeatedly thwarted by Georgia's impressive goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It was a frustrating night for Portugal, repeatedly thwarted by Georgia's impressive goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Credit: Reuters

Georgia played a thrilling match against Turkey in their opener and nearly defeated the Czech Republic before tonight's stunning victory over Portugal.

Georgia played a thrilling match against Turkey in their opener and nearly defeated the Czech Republic before tonight's stunning victory over Portugal.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2024, 09:44 IST
FootballSports NewsCristiano RonaldoFootball NewsGeorgiaportugalEuro Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT