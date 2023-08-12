Everton lose opening game of PL season to Fulham

Fulham had 70 per cent of the possession in the first half but the chances all fell Everton’s way and they might have been out of sight by the break.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has made it clear he would like to add an experienced striker to the squad in this transfer window and on the basis of this showing it is easy to see why.

Neal Maupay flashed a shot wide in the first 35 seconds before Abdoulaye Doucoure found himself one-on-one with Leno, but had his effort saved.

Had Doucoure provided a simple lay-off to James Garner the latter would have had a tap-in.

Maupay then missed from three yards when he was denied by Leno from point-blank range, and again as the Frenchman had only the keeper to beat but fluffed his lines.

Everton found the key to unlock the Fulham back door but could not finish.

The visitors were a whisker away from the opener when Raul Jimenez, on debut for the London club, hooked a shot that beat home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but not the post.

Everton’s frustration grew as Nathan Patterson crashed a shot against the crossbar with the goal gaping after Leno had saved from Alex Iwobi.

The home side were on top when they conceded the goal, to the loud groans of the weary Goodison Park faithful.

They allowed a swift break from Fulham that saw Decordova-Reid in acres of space with no defender in sight and he had an easy finish.

Everton kept pressing after that and Leno again denied Iwobi, while Tarkowski headed wide.