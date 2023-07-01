FC Barcelona release defender Samuel Umtiti

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2023, 07:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 07:08 ist
French defender Samuel Umtiti. Credit: Reuters Photo

Barcelona have reached agreement with defender Samuel Umtiti to terminate his contract, the Spanish champions said on Friday.

The France international joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 and had three years left on his contract.

The 29-year-old suffered a series of injuries after helping France win the 2018 World Cup and spent last season on loan at Serie A side Lecce.

Umtiti played 133 times for Barcelona, winning three Copa del Rey trophies, two LaLiga titles and two domestic super cups. 

Sports News
FC Barcelona
La Liga
Football

