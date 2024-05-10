FIFA may face legal action from players' union, leagues over packed schedule

World soccer governing body FIFA has been urged to review plans of hosting a 32-team Club World Cup at the end of next season or face legal action from global players' union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association, the BBC reported late on Thursday.

All three European club competitions will be expanded to 36 teams from next season. In addition to that, a 32-team FIFA Club World Cup is set to be hosted in the United States next year from June 15 to July 13.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) and the World Leagues Association (WLA) expressed their concern over the expanded competitions in a letter reviewed by BBC Sport and addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

The letter said the global football calendar is "beyond saturation" and that national leagues are unable to properly organise their competitions, while players are being pushed beyond their limits, with significant injury risks.