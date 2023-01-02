'FIFA to ask all countries to name a stadium for Pele'

FIFA to ask all countries to name a stadium for Pele: Infantino

Pele, the only player in history to win three World Cups, died at a Sao Paulo hospital after a long battle with cancer

AFP
AFP, Santos, Brazil,
  • Jan 02 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 21:15 ist
Supporters applause as they pay tribute to the recently deceased Brazilian professional football player Pele during the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and AJ Auxerre at the Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau in Nantes, western France on January 1, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

FIFA will ask all the world's countries to name a stadium for Brazilian football legend Pele, the head of the sport's governing body, Gianni Infantino, said Monday at the late icon's wake.

Infantino was in the city of Santos, Brazil, to pay his final respects to the player widely considered the greatest of all time, who died Thursday at the age of 82.

"We're going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele," Infantino told journalists at the Vila Belmiro, the stadium where the player known as "The King" first exploded onto the world stage with his exploits for his longtime club, Santos FC.

Attending the 24-hour wake along with the heads of the South American and Brazilian football confederations, Infantino was among the first to pay homage before Pele's open casket, which was displayed in the middle of the field at Vila Belmiro stadium.

"We're here with great sadness," Infantino said. "Pele is eternal. He's a global icon of football."

FIFA had already flown the flags of the world at half-mast Friday outside its headquarters in Zurich in honor of Pele, whom the organization has named as the greatest player of the 20th century.

Pele, the only player in history to win three World Cups, died at a Sao Paulo hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Monday's wake will be followed by a funeral procession through the streets of Santos Tuesday, then a private interment ceremony.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pele
Sports News
Football
FIFA

What's Brewing

Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades

Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Woman throws ailing 3-month-old daughter to death

Woman throws ailing 3-month-old daughter to death

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Timeline of demonetisation case

Timeline of demonetisation case

Hrithik flaunts chiselled body in first post of 2023

Hrithik flaunts chiselled body in first post of 2023

Fitness resolution for New Year? It’s okay to aim lower

Fitness resolution for New Year? It’s okay to aim lower

 