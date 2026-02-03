Football Transfer News: Karim Benzema's Al Hilal move could spell trouble for Cristiano Ronaldo

<p>Former French international <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karim-benzema">Karim Benzema</a> swapped one Saudi club for another when joining Al Hilal from rival Al Ittihad -- a move that could be bad news for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo">Cristiano Ronaldo</a>.</p><p>The former Ballon d'Or winner has joined Saudi Pro League leader Al Hilal, which is one point ahead of Ronaldo's Al Nassr.</p>.<p>Ronaldo is still awaiting his first League title since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and has seen his main rival strengthen with the addition of five-time Champions League winner Benzema.</p><p>The former Real Madrid striker, a team-mate of Ronaldo's at the Spanish giant led Al Ittihad to the title last year, as well as the King's Cup.</p><p>Al Hilal is Saudi Arabia's most successful team with 21 League titles and four Asian Championships.</p><p>Last year it stunned Manchester City at the FIFA Club World Cup 4-3 and knocked out Pep Guardiola's team.</p><p>Coached by two-time Champions League finalist Simone Inzaghi, it represents a major threat to Ronaldo's hopes of being crowned league champion after sparking a wave of top players - including Benzema - to move to the Saudi league.</p><p>Benzema's deal comes at a time when there are reports Ronaldo is unhappy about a lack of transfer activity from Al Nassr.</p><p>Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is the majority owner of Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr.</p><p>Al Hilal is accustomed to making marquee signings, having lured Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.</p><p>Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United as a free agent in 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the face of football in Saudi Arabia, but his only trophy has been the Arab Champions Cup.</p><p>Benzema's trophy cupboard is enriched with 34 titles with the many clubs he has represented. These include five FIFA Club World Cups, as many UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga titles with Real Madrid. </p><p>He also won four Ligue 1 titles with Lyon. Benzema has also played 97 international matches for the Le Bleus, including winning the UEFA Nations League.</p><p>(With Al Hilal FC Media/agency inputs)</p>