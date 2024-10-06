Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Forest earn point in frenzied 1-1 draw at Chelsea

The result kept Chelsea, who enjoyed more than 66 per cent possession, in fourth place, but dropped them three points behind Arsenal in third. Nottingham Forest are 10th.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 17:34 IST
FootballSports NewsPremier LeagueChelsea

Follow us on :

Follow Us