Forest earn point in frenzied 1-1 draw at Chelsea

<p>London: Nottingham Forest earned a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday despite going down to 10 men in the 78th minute, after they kept the hosts at bay in an often frenzied Premier League encounter involving a host of second-half chances and a pitchside melee.</p><p>After a slow-burn first half with the visitors' well organised defence keeping Chelsea at arm's length, it was Forest who scored first when a classic James Ward-Prowse free kick found defender Nikola Milenkovic at the back post in the 50th minute and the Serbian nodded the ball across goal and Chris Wood tapped it home.</p><p>The match sprang into life and six minutes later Chelsea exploited a rare crack in Forest's highly-disciplined defence when the ever-busy Noni Madueke latched on to a Cole Palmer ball, cut inside and sent it into the bottom corner.</p><p>The result kept Chelsea, who enjoyed more than 66 per cent possession, in fourth place, but dropped them three points behind Arsenal in third. Nottingham Forest are 10th.</p>.Manchester United's Ten Hag shrugs off pressure after 0-0 draw at Villa.<p>Forest were reduced to 10 men when Ward-Prowse grabbed the ball on the ground to stop Nicolas Jackson running free on goal and received a second yellow card.</p><p>The Midlands side did not just sit back and defend, however, instead taking the game to Chelsea. Robert Sanchez kept out a series of chances, notably from substitutes Neco Williams and Jota Silva as the game opened up.</p><p>Williams sparked the pitchside confrontation after his challenge on Marc Cucurella sent the full back sprawling into the technical area upending his coach Enzo Maresca.</p><p>Players from both sides and from the bench rushed to the scene jostling and pushing each other.</p><p>The melee and a long injury stoppage for Morgan Gibbs-White led to referee Christopher Kavanagh adding 13 minutes of stoppage time.</p><p>Matz Sels kept Forest in the game with impressive saves from Palmer, Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto in a breathless end to the game.</p>