Former Germany defender Boateng guilty of assault on ex-girlfriend, fined $2.13 million

The 2014 World Cup winner was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018

  Sep 10 2021
Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday.

He was fined €1.8 million ($2.13 million).

The 2014 World Cup winner, who had appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018.

The mother of his twin daughters accused Boateng of hurling a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small cooling box which injured her arm before hitting her and pulling her hair.

Boateng had denied injuring his ex-girlfriend.

The 33-year-old centre-back spent 10 years at Bayern after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. He signed a two-year contract at Ligue 1 side Lyon last week.

