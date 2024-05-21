Former Germany defender Karl-Heinz Schnellinger dies at 85

Former Germany defender Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who played at four World Cups, has died in Italy at the age of 85, his former club Cologne said on Tuesday.

Considered one of the best defenders in the world at his time, the former AC Milan and AS Roma player was in hospital when he died on Monday evening, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said.

Schnellinger scored a stoppage-time equaliser for West Germany in their 4-3 semi-final loss to Italy in the 1970 World Cup, a match dubbed the "Game of the Century" due to a record five goals scored during extra time.

It would be Schnellinger's fourth and last World Cup after 1958, 1962 and 1966. It was also his only goal in 47 international matches.

At a time when international transfers were rare, Schnellinger spent most of his career in Italy, where he was known as "Carlo il Biondo" (the blond Karl). He won the Serie A title with Milan in 1968 before lifting the European Cup in 1969