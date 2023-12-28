Former India defender Prabir Majumdar is no more

He also featured for the national side during the 1974 Asian Games held in Tehran, where the team failed to create an impact and finished at the bottom of the group table.

In the domestic circuit, Majumdar was a part of East Bengal and Eastern Railways, besides also representing Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

His stint with East Bengal was the highlight of his career during the 1970s, as the club had a golden run during that phase.

Expressed his condolences, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president said: "Prabir-da was one of the most dependable and respected defenders of his time and stood out among many star players.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to his family at this time of sorrow.”