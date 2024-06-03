Gareth Southgate says he hasn't made decision on Grealish for Euros squad

England manager Gareth Southgate is still weighing up the attacking options for his Euro 2024 squad and said that while Jack Grealish has not played as much as he would have liked this season, he is still in the running to make the cut.

Marcus Rashford was left out of the provisional 33-man squad for Germany and there has been talk that Grealish could be the next big name axed with Southgate set to cut the squad to 26 players by June 7.

Grealish made just 20 Premier League appearances for Manchester City this season, scoring three goals, and was an unused substitute in their FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United last month.

Asked if Grealish was in danger of missing out, Southgate said, "I don’t think we’re defining that just yet. I think we know where we’re likely to be."

"I haven’t talked to him specifically about the Cup final. But he has been really bright, and he loves being here.