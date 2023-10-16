Gavi strike sends Spain to Euro 2024, Turkey and Scotland also qualify

The Spain striker was the centre of attention again when midfielder Gavi fired home four minutes after the break and another VAR offside check ensued, but this time he was in the clear and the goal was allowed to stand.

Norway set up to hit Spain on the break but struggled to create much in attack as the visitors kept striker Erling Haaland shackled to reach the finals with two games to spare.

A brilliant volley from Yunus Akgun just before the hour put Turkey on course for a comprehensive win against Latvia that ensured they will take their place at next year's tournament.

The visitors tried valiantly to equalise but instead they collapsed, with two late goals from Cenk Tosun and one from Kerem Akturkoglu sealing Turkey's participation in Germany.

The Turks top their group with 16 points, six points ahead of Wales and Croatia after the Welsh beat the Croats 2-1 in Cardiff to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

In Group I Switzerland had to come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Belarus, while Romania top the standings with 16 points following their 4-0 victory at home to Andorra, one point ahead of the Swiss having played a game more.