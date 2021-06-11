Google Doodle celebrates start of UEFA Euro 2020

To mark the start of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, Google has come up with a vibrant and colourful doodle, wishing luck to the competing teams.

The championship, which the fans have been waiting for since last year, will kickstart with a match between Turkey and Italy at Stadio Olimpico in Rome in front of almost 16,000 fans.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will now be held from June 12 to July 12. The name of the championship, however, remains unchanged- “UEFA Euro 2020”.

The tournament is set to be held in 11 cities across 11 UEFA countries for the first time since it started -- England, Germany, Italy, Azerbaijan, Russia, Romania, Holland, Spain, Hungary, Scotland, and Denmark.

Most of the 11 venues will be partially filled while following all Covid-19 protocols and restrictions. However, Denmark has announced that it will be lifting mask rules and 25,000 audience members will be allowed instead of the mandated 16,000.

The tournament will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.