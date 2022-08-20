Harry Kane's landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves

Harry Kane set a Premier League record for the most goals with a single club as the Tottenham striker sealed a 1-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Kane's 185th top-flight goal for Tottenham took him above Argentina striker Sergio Aguero's total of 184 during his time at Manchester City.

It was also Kane's 250th goal in all competitions for Tottenham, moving him 16 goals behind Jimmy Greaves as he bids to become the north London club's all-time leading scorer.

The 29-year-old's landmark moment came in the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he headed home from close-range.

Kane had scored his first goal of the season in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Chelsea when his stoppage-time header drew him level with Aguero.

Although they were well below their best, unbeaten Tottenham sit top of the table after winning two of their first three matches.

Their stay at the top might be short-lived depending on other results over the weekend, but there is no doubting the feelgood factor around the club at present.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revived a team floundering when he took over last term, leading them into the Champions League and providing hope of a sustained spell as a top-four force.

Conte had escaped with a fine for his role in the touchline clashes with Thomas Tuchel last weekend that saw the Chelsea manager given a one-match touchline ban.

Conte's ire was directed at his own players this time as Tottenham were out-played in the first half, the Italian's anger eventually producing the desired response.

Wolves' £38 million ($44 million) club record signing Matheus Nunes made an impressive debut following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon this week.

Goncalo Guedes also made his first Wolves start to take the number of Portuguese players in Bruno Lage's line-up to seven.

Ruben Neves, another of Wolves' Portuguese army, tested Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris from long-range, before Guedes cut inside for a low strike that flashed just wide.

Neves was just off-target with a dangerous effort from distance, then Daniel Podence scuffed wide from a good position, prompting frustrated grumbling from Tottenham fans.

Brazil legend Ronaldo, watching from high in the stands, looked equally unimpressed by turgid Tottenham's disjointed display.

At least Wolves provided some incisive moments to keep Ronaldo entertained as Nunes came close to a debut goal with a header that whistled just wide from Neves' cross.

Yet, for all their quality in possession, Wolves lacked a cutting edge and that would prove their downfall.

Kane almost made them pay when his looping header forced Jose Sa to tip over at full stretch.

Booed off after Pedro Neto lashed into the side-netting on the stroke of half-time, Tottenham were looking even more lethargic than they did during their limp first half at Chelsea last weekend.

On that occasion, they survived thanks to Kane's equaliser and the England captain led the charge again with a diving header that cannoned back off the bar early in the second half.

Son Heung-min struck the outside of the near post from a tight angle as Tottenham finally started to hit their stride.

Tottenham's sudden burst of pressure was rewarded in the 64th minute.

Ivan Perisic flicked on a header and Kane was perfectly placed to nod in Tottenham's 1,000th home Premier League goal.

Neves almost snatched an equaliser with a free-kick that curled inches wide.

But Wolves have now gone a dispiriting 10 games without a league victory, a stark contrast to Tottenham's positive outlook.