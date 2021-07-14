Saka strong enough to handle racist abuse: Mikel Arteta

He is such a strong character: Arsenal's Arteta says Saka can handle racist abuse

Saka missed England's final spot kick after team mates Rashford, Sancho also failed to convert in the shootout

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2021, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 13:43 ist
England's Saka looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout. Credit: Reuters Photo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said winger Bukayo Saka is a "strong character" and backed the teenager to overcome the racist abuse directed at him on social media after his miss in England's shootout defeat to Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The 19-year-old missed England's final spot kick after team mates Marcus Rashford, 23, and Jadon Sancho, 21, also failed to convert in the shootout, with all three subsequently subjected to racist abuse online.

Read more: Will never apologise for who I am: Rashford shares words of encouragement from his little fans after racist abuse

The comments prompted a police investigation and brought widespread condemnation.

Arteta told Sky Sports he had spoken to Saka and that was sure that he would be fine.

"He is such a strong character," Arteta added. "He has received a lot of love and support from world football, not only with Arsenal but the national team and the English fans because he doesn't deserve anything like (what) he has been through."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting with social media companies on Tuesday to ask them to do more in the fight against online abuse.

"... Hopefully the laws will become stronger. I think we're all going to try and make a strong case out of that," Arteta said. "Hopefully, it can have 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Euro 2020
England
Italy
FOOTBALL
sports

What's Brewing

1 dose of Sputnik V triggers strong antibodies: Study

1 dose of Sputnik V triggers strong antibodies: Study

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Tokyo 2020: The Refugee Olympic Team

Tokyo 2020: The Refugee Olympic Team

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

In Karnataka, citizens can soon define their family

In Karnataka, citizens can soon define their family

DH Toon | High inflation keeps common man on the ropes

DH Toon | High inflation keeps common man on the ropes

 