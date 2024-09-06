Honed in Slovenia, Som seeks breakthrough at Blasters

“It was the first seven-eight seconds of the game, I tried to get to the ball first, which I did, but then (Jorge Pereyra) Diaz and I collided. It was quite a deep cut, I didn’t realise it. I wanted to get up and continue playing. But the physio said it was too deep. I had to get seven stitches. Things like these happen in sports, it is a learning experience and I am looking forward to making a comeback,” Som told DH.