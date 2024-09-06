Honed in Slovenia, Som seeks breakthrough at Blasters

Koch: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters share a fierce rivalry, but the very first action of the Durand Cup quarterfinal between the two sides resulted in a heart-stopping moment.
Barely eight seconds into the contest, BFC striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Blasters’ goalkeeper Som Kumar clattered into each other head-first, resulting in a head injury for Som, who had to be stretchered off after suffering a deep cut.
Despite having the option of extending his tenure with Slovenian club NK Olimpija Ljubljana, the 19-year-old signed for Kerala Blasters on a four-year deal this summer.
He enjoyed a solid pre-season in Thailand, but this injury was a setback. Until then, Som had been making a strong case as the Blasters' first-choice keeper, having started every Durand Cup game without conceding a single goal.
Born to former badminton players Vivek Kumar and Shama Kittur, Som views the incident as part and parcel of a learning experience and hopes to make a swift recovery in time for the Indian Super League.
“It was the first seven-eight seconds of the game, I tried to get to the ball first, which I did, but then (Jorge Pereyra) Diaz and I collided. It was quite a deep cut, I didn’t realise it. I wanted to get up and continue playing. But the physio said it was too deep. I had to get seven stitches. Things like these happen in sports, it is a learning experience and I am looking forward to making a comeback,” Som told DH.
“I haven’t started training again, my stitches aren’t out yet. Hopefully, I will be back in training soon and get opportunities in the Indian Super League,” Som added.
Som reflected positively on his Durand Cup outings and spoke about the goalkeeping dynamic with fellow ‘keepers Sachin Suresh and Nora Fernandes at Kerala Blasters.
“Playing in the Durand Cup was a great experience for me. Those games gave me confidence. Sachin (Suresh) is coming back from injury, we have a good relationship. He and Nora (Fernandes) are like big brothers to me and we push each other in training and try to get better every day.”
There is a marked rise in demand for goalkeepers who possess good passing abilities and sound judgement for building up attacks from deep. Som, who has refined these particular skills and broadened his understanding of the game in Europe, embodies the concept of a ‘modern-day’ goalkeeper.
Already a towering presence at six-foot-three, Som will undoubtedly grow to new heights. Four years ago, a bold decision laid the foundations for a promising career.
Aged just 14, Som left Bengaluru to broaden his horizons in Slovenia, where he played for NK Bravo, NK Krka and NK Olimpija Ljubljana.
Som was called up to the senior squad after emerging as the first choice for the Olimpija Ljubljana U-19s. Andrej Kizo Kracman, the club's goalkeeping coach, previously worked with Slovenian internationals Jan Oblak and Samir Handanovic.
“It was a big challenge, I don't think any other Indian footballer has left home at such a young age, but it was something I was willing to sacrifice to get better at the game,” Som said.
“I learnt that I had to earn every minute. If the others trained four to five times a week, I would do maybe 10 sessions. You don't know when what will happen, there are a lot of external factors that could affect you not playing. So, each game counts.
“I understood how to build up when teams press me. So it is an asset that can help whichever team I play for,” Som detailed.
Som has already made a mark for the India U-20s and won the 'Best Goalkeeper' award in the Blue Cubs' 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship victory.
When asked about his aspirations, Som's primary target was to prove himself in Indian football and stake a claim for a senior call-up.
“I think firstly I need to prove myself. I am quite confident in my capabilities, and I think I can, in the next couple of years, help the Indian national team achieve some goals. I need to focus on my game and performance and hopefully, everything else will fall in place," Som said.
Som pointed out the importance of working on the mental side of the sport and admitted that he has been working with a psychologist to improve his all-around abilities.
“I have been working with a psychologist since the age of nine, so it has been almost 10 years. I think just like physical training, there are a lot of mental aspects that a player needs to work on. So I think if players do not give enough importance to that, someday it will catch up to them."