Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad

Newcastle United's 3-0 victory over bitter rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday can act as a launch pad for the Premier League club's campaign to get back on track, manager Eddie Howe said.

Daniel Ballard's own goal and Newcastle forward Alexander Isak's double helped the Magpies, who were off the back of just one win in their last eight matches in all competitions, end their wait for a derby victory against the Championship side since 2011.

With increasing pressure after exiting the Champions League and League Cup while also sitting ninth in the top flight, Howe said he was happy with his team's display at the Stadium of Light.

When asked if Newcastle could use the win as a launch pad, Howe said: "Well, hopefully. That's how we have to look at it.